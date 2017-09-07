Gauri Lankesh murder: Blackest day in journalism history, tricity scribes speak in one voice

“This is a fight for ideologies. If the communal forces are thinking that they are going to suppress the thinking of others through violence, this will not going to happen,” Duggal said. (File) “This is a fight for ideologies. If the communal forces are thinking that they are going to suppress the thinking of others through violence, this will not going to happen,” Duggal said. (File)

Expressing concern over the growing attacks on scribes across the country, journalists of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Wednesday staged a protest in the city against the brutal murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru Tuesday night. Lankesh(55), the editor and publisher of the Kannada language Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified assailants near her home in Bengaluru. Armed with placards, several journalist groups, under the banner of Chandigarh Press Club, held protests in Sector 17 shopping complex. Describing the killing as the “blackest day in the history of journalism”, club’s senior vice-president Saurabh Duggal demanded protection to all journalists to ensure the freedom of the Press. He said the government should crack the case without any delay and arrest the assailants.

“This is a fight for ideologies. If the communal forces are thinking that they are going to suppress the thinking of others through violence, this will not going to happen,” Duggal said.

“It is high time that journalists come together and raise their voice against the continual incidents of silencing the voice of the media persons,” said senior journalist Sandeep Dixit.

Remembering Lankesh he said, “I came to know her when I was in Delhi, and I know Lankesh was an odd ball who just spoke her mind. It is the death of democracy. That red line has been crossed now.”

