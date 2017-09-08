Gauri Lankesh murder: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for blaming RSS, right-wing ideology before investigation began

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday for terming the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh a “right-wing conspiracy.” Speaking at a press conference, Prasad said the Congress leader declared RSS as the culprits behind the murder even before the investigation began “Even before the I of investigation could start, Rahul Gandhi publicly alleged that RSS and right wing ideology is responsible for Gauri’s murder. So has Govt stopped its probe?” Prasad said.

Talking about Lankesh’s efforts to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, Prasad further asked whether the journalist was helping in surrender of Naxalites with the government’s consent. “I would like to ask Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah whether Gauri Lankesh was helping Naxals surrender with government’s consent, and if so, why was she not given enough security?” the union minister asked.

Prasad also said that the BJP condemns “prejudiced and malafide comments” on the murder of Lankesh.

“We condemn all prejudice and malafide comments that are being made on the regrettable and unfortunate killing of #GauriLankesh.”

He questioned why silence was maintained on killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala and Karnataka. “Condemning every murder is correct but why my liberal friends maintained silence after killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala and Karnataka?” Prasad asked. “Why the killers of Kalburgi ji have not been caught yet,” he added.

Lankesh, editor of Kanada weekly tabloid, was known for her strident opposition to Hindutva fundamentalist, caste difference and gender-based injustices. She was shot dead outside her residence at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru by unknown bike-borne assailants earlier this week. The killing of the journalist sparked protests across the country. Meanwhile, the SIT has started probe into the murder on Thursday. The Karnataka government, which had announced formation of a 21-member SIT team, on Thursday said it is hopeful of catching the culprits “as soon as possible”.

