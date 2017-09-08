Only in Express
Gauri Lankesh murder: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for blaming RSS, right-wing ideology before investigation began

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that the party condemns "prejudiced and malafide comments" on the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 8, 2017 2:04 pm
gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, gauri lankesh shooting, gauri lankesh killing, gauri lankesh murder protest, bjp, bjp on gauri lankesh, ravi shankar prasad, india news Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday for terming the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh a “right-wing conspiracy.” Speaking at a press conference, Prasad said the Congress leader declared RSS as the culprits behind the murder even before the investigation began “Even before the I of investigation could start, Rahul Gandhi publicly alleged that RSS and right wing ideology is responsible for Gauri’s murder. So has Govt stopped its probe?” Prasad said.

Talking about Lankesh’s efforts to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, Prasad further asked whether the journalist was helping in surrender of Naxalites with the government’s consent. “I would like to ask Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah whether Gauri Lankesh was helping Naxals surrender with government’s consent, and if so, why was she not given enough security?” the union minister asked.

Prasad also said that the BJP condemns “prejudiced and malafide comments” on the murder of Lankesh.

“We condemn all prejudice and malafide comments that are being made on the regrettable and unfortunate killing of #GauriLankesh.”

He questioned why silence was maintained on killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala and Karnataka. “Condemning every murder is correct but why my liberal friends maintained silence after killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala and Karnataka?” Prasad asked. “Why the killers of Kalburgi ji have not been caught yet,” he added.

Lankesh, editor of Kanada weekly tabloid, was known for her strident opposition to Hindutva fundamentalist, caste difference and gender-based injustices. She was shot dead outside her residence at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru by unknown bike-borne assailants earlier this week. The killing of the journalist sparked protests across the country. Meanwhile, the SIT has started probe into the murder on Thursday. The Karnataka government, which had announced formation of a 21-member SIT team, on Thursday said it is hopeful of catching the culprits “as soon as possible”.

  1. B
    Baiju
    Sep 8, 2017 at 3:18 pm
    This Ravi Shankar Prasad is an hole, and he thinks he is the law minister. has no quality and keeps bragging, these people along with Amith Shah and Feku must be dragged to the road and kicked in their balls
    Reply
    1. T
      Thobla Ghanti
      Sep 8, 2017 at 3:12 pm
      This is the problem with RSS supporters, they challenge anything said by Rahul Gandhi. This man adding AI in his repertoire. How can R S Prasad question his wisdom? Does our minster has any idea about AI? Rahulbaba rocks!
      Reply
      1. A
        Abbiya
        Sep 8, 2017 at 2:44 pm
        Saffron terrorists support mentality peoples poison to nation. We indian people will teach this saffron terrorists supports next election. Soumit check you DNA same thing wrong in your DNA
        Reply
        1. N
          Nayak
          Sep 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm
          You leftist will fake secular and be decimate on 2019 election. I bet you congress will reduce to 35 to 40 and left will come to 5 to 10 seat.
          Reply
        2. H
          hbn
          Sep 8, 2017 at 2:44 pm
          RaGa has indirectly admitted the govt led by his party is inept..
          Reply
          1. S
            sreedhar
            Sep 8, 2017 at 2:43 pm
            It's not only Rahul Gandhi, any sensible person in India is standing up against this hate culture RSS, BJP AND HINDU VIGILANTE is propagating in social media. Why should one blame these dark monsters ? see the kind of comments your brigade put on social media. You have madly taken the country into state where even the muder of lady or child will be debated in terms of 'us' vs 'they'..as if watching an IPL match ...is this the culture you are talking in terms of your HINDU-COW-BEEF philosophy...if great Vivekanda is reborn today, he we would have asked inida to throw out these mad hindu vigilanties from India to make India clean and shine it's true spirit
            Reply
            1. S
              SATISH
              Sep 8, 2017 at 2:40 pm
              Pappu, by default, doesn't think before giving statements to media. He is unfit to give any sort of public statements as he doesn't prepare himself about what to talk, what words to use which suites a political - public person like him. GOD save this country with PPL like him another Digvijay singh who seems to be having some disease as he too give useless, irresponseible statements do FB posts which further degrade him already sinking party
              Reply
              1. B
                Bhogendra Thakur
                Sep 8, 2017 at 2:37 pm
                Rahul Gandhi is doing right thing by talking straight. Otherwise, his party has been a disappointing opposition and reason why Modi became so powerful.
                Reply
                1. J
                  justice
                  Sep 8, 2017 at 2:33 pm
                  this is done by Rahul gandhi to take some gain in next assemble poll.i also said like him without any investigation like he said can i ?
                  Reply
