Manipur journalists lend voice against Gauri Lankesh killing

Gauri Lankesh (Source: Twitter) Gauri Lankesh (Source: Twitter)

All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), the apex body of Manipur-based journalists, on Thursday joined the nation-wide protest against the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

During a sit-in protest held on Thursday afternoon at Manipur Press Club, AMWJU President W Shyamjai while strongly condemning the killing said the attack is tantamount to breach of freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.

He maintained that in a democratic country, the fourth estate plays an important role in discharging unbiased information to the public and works to bring a transparent government adding such unfortunate incidents is not limited to a particular state but the whole country.

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot multiple times from close range in front of her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday by unidentified assailants who then fled on a bike.

Media body Editors’ Guild Manipur too condemned the incident. The Guild, in a press statement, expressed shock over the murder and recalled the scribe as a fearless journalist for her views in her daily.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App