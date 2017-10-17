Diwali 2017
Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT extracts enlarged pictures of youth on recce

A police officer, who is part of the team, confirmed that the picture had been extracted from one of the two video clips they had obtained from a CCTV camera.

By: PTI | Bengaluru (karnataka) | Updated: October 17, 2017 8:41 pm
gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, gauri lankesh case, gauri lankesh SIT The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said. The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts. (Picture obtained from CCCTV footage)
A special investigation team probing the killing of noted journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her house here has extracted an enlarged picture of a motorcycle-borne youth, who is suspected to have conducted a recce of the area before the incident. A police officer, who is part of the team, confirmed that the picture had been extracted from one of the two video clips they had obtained from a CCTV camera.

Police took the assistance of a forensic science laboratory abroad to stretch the picture. The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said. The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her strong anti-right wing stand, was shot dead on September 5 evening outside her residence in the city.The incident had triggered widespread outrage, leading to protest rallies across the country. The Karnataka government has formed a 21-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police B K Singh, to investigate the case.

