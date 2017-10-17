Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT extracts enlarged pictures of youth on recce

The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said. The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts. (Picture obtained from CCCTV footage) The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said. The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts. (Picture obtained from CCCTV footage)

A special investigation team probing the killing of noted journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her house here has extracted an enlarged picture of a motorcycle-borne youth, who is suspected to have conducted a recce of the area before the incident. A police officer, who is part of the team, confirmed that the picture had been extracted from one of the two video clips they had obtained from a CCTV camera.

Police took the assistance of a forensic science laboratory abroad to stretch the picture. The face of the suspect was not clear because he was wearing a helmet, the officer said. The SIT has already released three sketches of two suspects, made based on eyewitness accounts.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her strong anti-right wing stand, was shot dead on September 5 evening outside her residence in the city.The incident had triggered widespread outrage, leading to protest rallies across the country. The Karnataka government has formed a 21-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police B K Singh, to investigate the case.

