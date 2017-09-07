Top stories: SIT begins probe in Gauri Lankesh’s murder case, another journalist shot at Arwal

Mumbai: Journalists pay tributes to journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Mumbai: Journalists pay tributes to journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI

Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT begins probe, home minister Reddy says govt hopeful of cracking the case

There days after the cold-blooded murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bengaluru, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) started its probe on Thursday. The Karnataka government, which had announced the formation of a 21-member SIT team, said today it is hopeful of nabbing the culprits ‘as soon as possible’. Gauri Lankesh’s killing has sparked countrywide protests even as journalists, activists and politicians from various spectrum have condemned the brazen act. State Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said today: “SIT members have started their investigation into the Gauri Lankesh murder case and the state government is hopeful of nabbing the assailants as soon as possible.”

Bihar: Journalist shot at by two bike-borne persons in Arwal

A journalist with a local daily, who also ran a common services centre (CSC) at his home, was shot at by two persons when he was on his way to home from a bank after having withdrawn money. The incident was reported under Bansi police station area of Bihar’s Arwal district on Thursday afternoon. One person, who belonged to the victim’s village, has been arrested in this connection. His associate is absconding. The police said that robbery or old personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident. The victim is stated to be out of danger. According to the police, Pankaj Mishra, a resident of Bansi village, in Arwal, had gone to the Punjab National Bank in neighbouring Mali village this afternoon, from where he withdrew cash, reportedly to the tune of around Rs 1 lakh. He was returning home with the bag on his motorcycle, when two bike-borne assailants intercepted him on the way.

Narendra Sodha, 13, went to play an under 17 tournament in Sri Lanka where he drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Colombo. Narendra Sodha, 13, went to play an under 17 tournament in Sri Lanka where he drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Colombo.

In Colombo for cricket tournament, 13-year-old Surat boy drowns in resort pool

A 13-year-old boy, who went to Sri Lanka to participate in an Under-17 club cricket tournament, drowned in the swimming pool of Villa Palma beach resort at Negambo near Colombo. Family members of Narendra Sodha left for Mumbai this afternoon to receive the body of their son. Narendra was a resident of Godadara area in Surat and was a class 7 student in RMG Maheshwari english medium school. He was training at the Maitri cricket coaching academy, which took the team to Sri Lanka. The second of three children, Narendra’s father Mansingh Sodha runs a textile trading firm. So interested was he in the sport that his parents admitted him to the centre so that he could get professional guidance. His above par batting skills caught the attention of the coaches at the centre.

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in second match of the two-Test series. (Source: AP) Australia defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in second match of the two-Test series. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon’s six-wicket haul gives Australia comprehensive win

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon returned a career best 13-154 on Thursday as his team completed a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test to level the series. Lyon followed up his 7-94 with 6-60 in the second innings to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings for 157 on the fourth day of the match. Australia lost three wickets for 48 but the victory was never out of the sight. Glen Maxwell ended the match with a consecutive cover-drive four and slog-swept six over mid-wicket as Australia brought up the victory in only 15.3 overs. Maxwell was unbeaten on 25 off 17 with two fours and as many sixes with Peter Handscomb on 16. Opener Matt Renshaw was out on 22.

Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Actors Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Actors Varun Dhawan Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu give us the dance anthem of the season.

Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Varun is wooing Jacqueline, Taapsee in this perfectly revamped version

When Salman Khan asked “Oonchi hai building lift teri band hai, kaise main aaun?” from Karisma Kapoor and Rambha way back in his 1997 cult hit Judwaa, it was the fans who gave him a reply in chorus. Cut to 2017 and Varun Dhawan is doing the same in Judwaa 2 for his leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The revamped version of the song titled “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0” brings the same craze for every 90s kid. Amidst all the frenzy, the new version gets a thumbs up for giving a modern twist to the original, with new tunes, picturesque locales of London, ace-choreographer Bosco Martis’ scintillating choreography. And adding spice is Varun’s antics to woo the pretty ladies in the latest track which was launched by the makers on Thursday. Taapsee who will be getting into the part played by Rambha in the original movie is in her elements in the song and as you see more of her, you will end up playing the video on a loop. Varun is a delight to watch as both tapori Raja and nerdy Prem. Jacqueline is as glamorous as ever in the foot tapping number. And as the trio sings, “Aaja aaja aaja mere Swagger wale Raja” you will be forced to hit the dance floor. The two-minute song also gives us the glimpse of actors Upasana Singh and Anupam Kher.

Farah Khan opens up about her new television show, Lip Sing Battle. Farah Khan opens up about her new television show, Lip Sing Battle.

I am over worked and under paid for Lip Sing Battle: Farah Khan

While we waited in the Yash Raj Films corridors for our one-on-one interaction with the charming and entertaining Farah Khan, she was busy discussing the details for her next episode of Lip Sing Battle with Ayushmann Khurranna in the next room. As she settled down on a comfy chair in her makeup room, we mentioned how she looks completely hands on with the show. “Of course. From getting the actors to planning the creatives and even deciding the songs, I am completely involved. This is my show and I love working closely for my projects. I am the presenter for this show and I feel its my responsibility to get everything in place.” When we further quizzed her whether she was paid extra to handle all these jobs, the choreographer-filmmaker-actor joked, “Not at all. I am over worked and under paid for this show.” Lip Sing Battle, which will air on Star Plus, is an adaptation of Jimmy Fallon’s show Lip Sync. To be co-hosted by Ali Asgar, the series will see two celebrities lip sync to a popular song. Saying that the show will present the crazy side of the celebs, Farah added, “The audience will be shocked to see this mad and fun side of their favourite celebs. Since all of them have a competitive streak, the episodes are turning out to be a riot. Farhan (Akhtar), who speaks less and has a reserved image in public, was crazy on the show. Even Shaan surprised us with his enthusiasm and fun side. It is going to be a one of a kind experience for sure.”

Priyanka Chopra in a Zaid Affas dress at TIFF 2017. (Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black at Toronto International Film Festival 2017, see pics

While on her way to Canada with her mom for the Toronto International Film Festival 2017, Priyanka Chopra made quite a statement in athleisure wear. Spotted at the airport looking cool in a slogan T-shirt from Cover Story and an equally interesting pair of track pants with checkered stripes on the sides which she layered well with a moto jacket, the actor seemed really comfortable with her travel style. It was at that very moment we realised that the lady is going through a good fashion spell and would come up with a stellar look for the international red carpet. Guess what, we were right! Chopra along with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich gave us another jaw-dropping look, like a thousand other times in the past, at the festival in a sexy black number. The figure-hugging dress by Zaid Affas with the plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit accentuated her curves. We like how it cinched at the waist to break the monotony of the outfit.

Trolls called out Mithali Raj for her dressing sense on Twitter. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter) Trolls called out Mithali Raj for her dressing sense on Twitter. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)

Mithali Raj was TROLLED for her dressing sense, but her fans SHUT them all up

Breaking all records by becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs at the ICC Women’s World Cup this year, Mithali Raj has won hearts across the country. From scoring seven consecutive half-centuries to reading a book before going out to play — she has taken the Internet by storm with her gestures. Not just that, her charm is such that at a fancy dress competition in a school, a little girl dressed up as Raj, complementing her Indian jersey by holding a bat. However, the 34-year-old skipper got caught in a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie recently with her friends. Even though it seemed to be just a normal picture, a lot of Twitter users called her out for her “dressing sense” and even asked her to “delete it”. “Delete it mam it’s not good! people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn’t is,” one of them wrote, and another user tweeted: “Not Gud. Not expected these kind of pictures. Sorryyy.”

