Gaurav Yatra in Porbandar: BJP govt ended law and order problems, says Amit Shah

Claiming that the BJP government has ended the days of law and order problems, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said his party had freed Gujarat of the Congress and its goons.

Launching the second leg of the Gaurav Yatra in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Shah said: “People have seen the time when the law and order would end with the border of Porbandar. Names of goons and gangsters like Mamu Miyan, Punju Miyan, Ijju Shaikh and Latif were known. The Congress gave communal riots and curfews. But the BJP’s rule in the past two decades brought an end to this…. We cleaned up the state of Congress and its goons. We freed Gujarat from curfew.”

Shah said that the Gaurav Yatra, which has been launched ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, was about the pride of having a developed Gujarat. “And they (the Opposition) ask me whose pride? What yatra? and I say, Gujarat is proud of its Gandhi, of Sardar Patel, of Narendra Modi. Gujarat is proud to be a developed state (vikasit rajya thavanu gaurav chhe),” he said.

“I want to remind them that the Modi government approved AIIMS for Gujarat, an international airport for Rajkot, approval to raise the height of the Narmada dam and allocated homes to six lakh urban poor… We brought clean tap water to households… However, Rahul baba (Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi) could not see any of this. He still asks what we have done in these three years,” Shah said.

“I want to ask him what the three generations of his party did for this country and Gujarat. Rahul can’t see it because he is wearing Italian glasses. To be able to see the development, he needs to remove those spectacles and wear Gujarati glasses,” he said, referring to Congress president and Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin.

There is no allegation of corruption on the BJP government led by Narendrabhai Modi, Shah said and cited Army’s surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) Uri terror attack as “the pride we are talking about”.

In less then 15 minutes of his speech, people were seen starting to leave the venue. Many of them were, however, forced to sit back by the police, citing security concerns.

Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi, who last week toured Saurashtra, and his recent visit to the US where he addressed students. “…if you are dreaming about winning the polls, you cannot go for a vacation in the US. To win the polls, you need to do some hard work. You need to remain with the people of Gujarat for their development.

