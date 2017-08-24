Stray cattle menace: Gau Sewa panel to summon lax state officials in Punjab

The chairman also asked the municipal authorities to make efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of the funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items. (Representational Image) The chairman also asked the municipal authorities to make efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of the funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items. (Representational Image)

Chairman of Punjab State Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat on Wednesday said that the Commission would soon summon officials of the state government for their laxity towards dealing with the problem of stray cattle in Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of the district administration to review the issue of stray cattle in the state, the Chairman said that it was unfortunate that some officials were showing callousness towards this noble cause. He said that the Commission was a statutory body that has been vested with the powers to summon the erring officials.

Bhagat added that the Commission was duty-bound to ensure the well being of cattle in the state and every effort would be made to discharge this duty.

The chairman also asked the municipal authorities to make efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of the funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items.

