Gau Rakshaks: SC issues notice to Rajasthan, five other states on plea seeking ban

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Rajasthan and five other states over recent cases of cow vigilantism by ‘Gau rakshak’ groups. The notice comes amid a plea seeking a ban on the operations of these groups. The states which have received notices are: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The apex court will hear the Rajasthan government’s response to the violence in Alwar on May 3. More details are awaited.

