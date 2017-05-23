Cow vigilantes not above law, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minsiter of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Union Minsiter of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Cow vigilantes are not above the law and if they came across any illegal activity they should report the same to police, said Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday. “No one, including the gau rakshak (cow vigilante), is above the law. So if anybody feels that some illegal act is going on, he should report the matter to police instead of taking the law into his own hands,” he said. The minister of state for social justice and empowerment was talking to the media in Aurangabad on Tuesday afternoon.

In reply to a query, the Dalit leader said it is unfortunate that people are beaten up mercilessly for skinning dead cows as part of their livelihood. Speaking about political scenario in his home state Maharashtra, the RPI (A) leader, whose party is an ally of BJP, said he is confident the Devendra Fadnavis-led coalition government will complete its term (which ends in 2019).

“BJP is short of 14-15 seats (from simple majority mark in the Assembly) and if coalition partner Shiv Sena withdraws support, I will meet the chief minister and ask him not to go for mid-term polls. I will appeal to Sena not to withdraw support. I think the government will complete its five-year term,” Athawale said.

Replying to another question, he said the Centre and the Maharashtra government are committed to the welfare of

farmers.

