Gau rakshaks attack three tribals in Udupi over ‘cow slaughter’

Udupi district. (Source: Google Maps) Udupi district. (Source: Google Maps)

The Karnataka police have booked 13 gau rakshaks for allegedly thrashing three Koraga tribal community youths after accusing them of slaughtering a cow at Hosadu in Udupi district. The police booked Sunil Poojari, Chandrakanth Poojari, Gururaja Acharya and 10 others on the basis of the complaint of one Shakuntala, whose house was attacked. They have registered a case against the attackers under IPC sections 143, 147, 148, 448, 323, 506, 324, 504 and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In her complaint, Shakuntala said that the gang led by Sunil Poojari entered her house around 12.30 am on Monday and assaulted her kin Harish, Mahesh and Srikanth at Ganadamakki Koragara Colony in Hosadu.

The police have also booked Harish, Mahesh and Srikanth for allegedly slaughtering cows illegally at their home under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Animals Act, 1964.

In the complaint against the tribal youths, Sharath, a resident of the neighbouring Movadi Trasi village, has alleged that his friends Praveen, Sonu Poojari, Sathisha, Chandrakanth, Kiran, Rathnakar and others learnt that the youths were killing cows.

Additional superintendent of police (Udupi district) N Vishnuvardhan said that Mahesh, Harish and Srikanth were arrested and later released on bail. But the police said they were still looking for the attackers, who have gone underground.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now