Don’t protect any kind of vigilantism: SC tells Centre and states

(File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the states, which have knocked its door in the cow vigilantism matter, to file an affidavit. The apex court also told the Centre and states not to protect any kind of vigilantism, according to the news agency PTI.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat and Jharkhand informed the court that action has been taken against those involved in violence related to cow vigilantism. The hearing was held in the wake of several recent attacks in the name of cow protection.

Asserting that it does not support any kind of vigilantism in any state, the central government submitted, “No vigilante group has any place in the country as per the procedure of law.”

On April 7, the Supreme Court had formally issued a notice to the Centre and some of the states on a petition that sought a ban on cow protection vigilantes indulging in violence.

On Thursday in Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stressed on the government’s commitment to crack down on cow vigilantes. He also warned against a “selective morality” where hurting the sentiments of one side is deemed fair but not those of the other.

“All sides have condemned violence, the prime minister has severely condemned it, in fact he has spoken about it thrice. There can be no justification of this violence. Our respect for cows cannot be the reason. Violence can never be a partisan issue. Right to equality and right to religious belief come with the obligation of mutual respect and tolerance…but Mr [Ghulam Nabi] Azad, ask yourself, have we twisted the definition of secularism?”, Jaitley was quoted as saying.

