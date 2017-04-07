Gau raksha actions part of larger design ahead of 2019: Madhusudan Mistry

Madhusudan Mistry. Madhusudan Mistry.

Congress MP (RS) alleges BJP patronage for recent attacks in this interview to MANOJ C G.

You raised the issue of alleged attack by gau rakshaks in Alwar. What was your main demand?

The unfortunate part is that in all BJP-ruled states, such gangs of gau rakshaks seem to be enjoying extra-constitutional power. It completely undermines constitutional authority. So to me, it was a larger question. The constitutional machinery, which is supposed to adhere to the Constitution and protect the lives and properties of citizens, is completely failing. Or is taking a side, behaving partially in favour of one community and against another. You cannot discriminate against citizens on the ground of religion.

That is the issue in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and now in UP.

These are all BJP-ruled states. Are you suggesting that these vigilante groups are getting state protection and patronage?

It is deliberate and part of a larger design looking at the parliamentary election of 2019. It is part of an attempt to polarise the society, which is much easier for the BJP. It will no do any developmental work and seek the vote by polarising society and branding citizens of a certain religion as if they are unwanted in the country. The silence of the prime minister ensures tacit support to these groups. On one side, they will ask the thief to steal, and on the other side, they will show that they are trying to catch the thief.

The government denied the Alwar incident as you recounted it.

We are waiting. The deputy chairman has ordered that let the facts come out in the House, let there be an inquiry. I insisted on fixing a time-line on submission of the inquiry report. I will raise it again tomorrow.

This much will be limited to Parliament. Will the Congress raise it outside too?

My primary job is to raise it in Parliament. The party, I think, should take it up. There is a larger issue. How can you dare to stop vehicles on highways and check them without having any authority? Ask the religion of people? Let someone go and thrash others? This is an eye-opener for all those citizens who really believe in the Constitution as to what kind of a government they want. It is not they who are being attacked… a time will come even the SC, STs and OBCs will be attacked on the basis of caste.

Would it not be counterproductive for the Congress to rake up such issues that would benefit the BJP?

It may be a phase. Why I gave a notice in the morning. I thought of all aspects. But if I failed to raise this issue, I would be failing in my duty. I can’t compromise with my conscience, let whoever think whatever. Every citizen in this country should enjoy full rights without any fear. When the state itself becomes a part of it, it becomes quite dangerous, which we should not tolerate.

