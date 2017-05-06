Gas leakage from container in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad, 59 students from nearby school hospitalised

Students being transported to the hospital. (Express photo) Students being transported to the hospital. (Express photo)

More than 50 students from Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya were hospitalised after a gas leak from a container in Pul Pehladpur in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area on Saturday morning, news agency ANI reported. The school is near the area where the gas leak occurred. The vice principal of the school said that 50-60 students had been hospitalised. The whole school was vacated.

Local police, PCR vans and NDRF have been deployed on the spot. A Centralised Accident and Trauma Service team was also sent to the location. The Delhi fire service also sent two fire tenders, one Hazmat van, one breathing set van and rescue tender to the spot.

The DCP, South-East said some of the girl students complained of irritation in their eyes. He said the students were shifted to nearby hospital where they were reportedly normal.

As per the Delhi Fire Service the leak emanated from drums inside a truck parked in the depot.

