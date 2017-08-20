‘Garba entry should be only for those who apply tilak, drink Panchagavya’: Hindu Utsav Samiti

Representational Image/ Express Representational Image/ Express

Soon after Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS)’s demand that Aadhaar card be made compulsory to keep non-Hindus away from Garba pandals, Sanskriti Bachao Manch (SBM) on Saturday demanded that entry should be given only if participants produce the unique identity number, apply tilak on forehead and drink Panchagavya. Panchagavya is a concoction of cow milk, urine, dung, curd and ghee. “Drinking Panchgavya cleanses one’s soul. Hinduism lays emphasis on it but Muslims won’t drink it and will be found out,’’ convener of SBM Chandrashekhar Tiwari told The Indian Express. He claimed Muslim boys “infiltrate” garba pandals and “trap” Hindu girls as part of “love jihad”.

The Bhopal-based organisation said it had appealed to parents through religious and social groups on WhatsApp to instruct their daughters to choose garba partners only after knowing their real identity and background. He said he has also appealed garba organisers to allow only religious songs at the venue.

The SBM claims membership of over 500 in the Madhya Pradesh capital. From anti-Pakistan protests to fashion shows to pro-Hindu causes, its volunteers often take to the streets. It has also protested against “indecent” hoardings near a government college for girls. Tiwari earlier headed Bajrang Dal. He said Islam does not allow idol worship and yet Muslim boys insist on entering garba venues because “they have evil designs”. When asked whether Hindu youths would be asked to taste Panchgavya, he claimed they would not refuse because they are used to it having it during religious events at home.

