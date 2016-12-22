Gantantra bachao diwas: BJP protests against communal violence, says TMC appeasing minorities

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh protests against TMC at Balurghat in South Dinajpur on Wednesday. PTI BJP state president Dilip Ghosh protests against TMC at Balurghat in South Dinajpur on Wednesday. PTI

Marking the day as “Gantantra Bachao Diwas” the BJP launched a statewide protest on Wednesday in West Bengal over incidents of “communal violence” in the state. A party delegation visited all districts, including Dhulagarh in Howrah that had witnessed clashes during a religious procession recently. Here, the BJP, including state party women’s wing chief and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly, protested outside the office of the Superintendent of Police.

“We are not here to just give deputation. State government should give at least Rs 10 lakh as compensation to families in Dhulagarh who lost their home and everything in the violence,” said Ganguly. Police said the situation was normal now.

“We arrested 49 people so far and raids are being conducted to trace others involved in the clash. Condition is absolutely peaceful now. People are coming back to their homes. A strong force has been deployed and is carrying out confidence building exercises in the area,” Sabyasachi Raman Mishra, SP, Howrah (Rural) told The Indian Express before his transfer orders came from the government (see box).

Police said a case has been registered under charges of rioting and breaking communal harmony against members of both communities.

The BJP also alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was appeasing minorities. BJP delegation kept questioning the “silence” of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue.

“TMC government gives shelter to terrorists. As per reports, at least four places in Bengal are facing communal violence at present. If we look at the past incidents from Nadia, Birbhum to Howrah (Dhulagarh) almost all district have faced communal violence while the government kept silent just to appease minorities”, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh told The Indian Express.

“Ever since she became chief minister, almost 100 communal riots have happened, especially in the areas where BJP’s graph has risen,” claimed Sidharth Nath Singh, BJP spokesperson.

‘Divisive stunts’

TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien tweeted: “Communal friend (from Panama!!), your party again trying divisive stunts in Bengal. People here will always reject your communal politics”