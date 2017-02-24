Ganja worth Rs 1.30 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

Police on Thursday seized 2,744 kgs of ganja valued at Rs 1.30 crore near here in Andhra Pradesh and arrested four persons. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two trucks on way from Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru. A search of the trucks yielded 2,744 kgs of of the cannabis valued at Rs 1.30 crore, an official release said at Vijayawada.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The drivers and cleaners of the trucks were arrested, the police release said.