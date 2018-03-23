Ganja racket kingpin in the trade for 25 years arrested in Odisha

After eight months of search, the 48-year-old man was arrested from a relative’s house at Jeypore following a tip-off, district SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said Thursday. After eight months of search, the 48-year-old man was arrested from a relative’s house at Jeypore following a tip-off, district SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said Thursday.

The police have arrested one person, allegedly the kingpin of a ganja smuggling racket spread across nine states, from Odisha’s Koraput district.

After eight months of search, the 48-year-old man was arrested from a relative’s house at Jeypore following a tip-off, district SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said Thursday.

“He was in our wanted list since long as he was the kingpin in smuggling ganja from the area to other states. He operates a well-organised inter-state gang of ganja smugglers and is in this trade for past 25 years,” Singh said.

The arrested person’s network is spread across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

Police seized a car, three mobile phones and Rs 7.20 lakh from the person during his arrest on Wednesday, police said.

