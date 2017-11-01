Gangster’s role suspected in right-wing activist’s murder in Punjab

Punjab Police is suspecting the role of an unidentified gangster in the murder of a right-wing activist in Amritsar on Monday and announced Rs 5 lakh reward to those who will identify the assailant. (Representational Image) Punjab Police is suspecting the role of an unidentified gangster in the murder of a right-wing activist in Amritsar on Monday and announced Rs 5 lakh reward to those who will identify the assailant. (Representational Image)

The Punjab Police is suspecting the role of an unidentified gangster in the murder of a right-wing activist in Amritsar on Monday and announced Rs 5 lakh reward to those who will identify the assailant. "In all probability, some gangster is involved in the murder. But we cannot confirm at this stage," a senior police official said.

Vipan Sharma (45), Amritsar district president of the Hindu Sangharsh Sena, was shot dead by two unidentified men in full public view at Bharat Nagar on Amritsar-Batala road on October 30.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to identify the assailant, whose face was caught in CCTV footage when he was firing shots at Sharma, and an advertisement has been given in the newspapers in this regard, Amritsar police commissioner S S Srivastava said over the phone.

