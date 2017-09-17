Gangster’s aide beaten up in Tihar,court seeks jail’s response

Tihar jail. (Express Archives) Tihar jail. (Express Archives)

A Delhi court has sought response from Tihar Jail authorities on a plea seeking action against erring prison staff for allegedly assaulting a close aide of gangster Neeraj Bawana and other inmates. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit issued notice to jail officials on the application filed by Rahul Dabas, lodged in a high-risk ward alleging he suffered grievous injuries.

Some other accused lodged in the same jail were also beaten up, including alleged ISIS operatives Abu Anas and Asif Ali and alleged Indian Mujahideen member Mohd Adil, the advocate appearing for Dabas, M S Khan, alleged. The court has sought jail’s reply by September 20. The advocate alleged that on September 14, the jail staff, without any reason, had beaten up Dabas with sticks after taking him out of his cell.

The application has sought an enquiry in this regard and action against erring officials. The advocate sought a direction to jail authorities to submit a detailed report of the incident and also sought a direction for procuring the CCTV footage in this regard.

