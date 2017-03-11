Gangster who was planning to kill AAP MLA held: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an inter-state criminal who was allegedly planning to kill AAP MLA from Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan and a deputy superintendent of Panipat jail, police said.

“Sombir aka Filmy (30) was arrested by a Crime Branch team from Sector 16A in Dwarka on March 6,” DCP (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said.

Sombir was wanted in several criminal cases, including the alleged murder of a property dealer in Uttam Nagar in 2016, he added. Police said Sombir used to be a shooter for the Rajesh Nahri gang and the Manjeet Mahal gang.

“He was planning to kill the Uttam Nagar MLA over a property dispute as he suspected Balyan was favouring his rival party,” sources said.