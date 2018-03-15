Gangster held after brief shootout in UP’s Amroha district

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged gangster and his wife following a brief shootout in UP’s Amroha district Wednesday morning The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged gangster and his wife following a brief shootout in UP’s Amroha district Wednesday morning

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged gangster and his wife following a brief shootout in UP’s Amroha district Wednesday morning. Another accomplice was with them at the time of the arrest but he managed to escape, police said.

DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said, “Anwar is a sharpshooter of the Chhenu gang and Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for clues on his whereabouts. The UP Police too had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.”

“A team of Special Cell was tailing the accused from Delhi. As soon as they reached Amroha bypass, they alerted UP Police and a trap was laid. After realising that they were trapped, Anwar and his accomplice jumped out of the car and started running into the jungle. They also opened fire at the police team,” he said, adding that a police officer, Dharmendra, sustained bullet injuries on his hand in the exchange.

Kushwaha added, “In retaliation, police also opened fire, in which Anwar sustained three gunshot wounds on his lower abdomen and thighs. He is recuperating at a hospital in Meerut.”

Police sources said they are likely to book his wife for being part of the conspiracy and carrying firearms. ENS

