Gangster Anandpal’s family demands post-mortem by AIIMS board

The family of slain gangster Anandpal Singh on Thursday moved the Churu district court seeking directions for a fresh post-mortem by a medical board in AIIMS. The development came after the deadline of accepting the body by the family ended this morning.

The police had issued a notice under the Rajasthan Police rules 1965 directing his mother, wife, daughters and others to accept the body within 24 hours of receiving the orders. The police had said the funeral will be conducted by the police if the family did not accept the body and the deadline of 24 hours ended this morning. “An application was moved in the DJ court of Churu and will be taken up for hearing tomorrow. We have demanded that another postmortem be conducted at AIIMS Delhi,” advocate AP Singh told PTI.

He alleged that the encounter in which Anandpal was killed on Saturday night in Malasar village in Churu was fake and a CBI inquiry should be ordered for a fair inquiry. The post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Churu’s Ratangarh on Sunday and the body is kept at the Ratangarh hospital’s mortuary since then.

The family members are adamant on their demand of CBI inquiry and have not accepted the body. Besides his family members and relatives, Rajput leaders and his supporters in large number are at Sanvrad village in Nagaur. Security arrangements are tight at his hometown in Nagaur and in Ratangarh in Churu.

