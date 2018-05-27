Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Gangster Abu Salem found guilty in 2002 extortion case

Gangster Abu Salem found guilty in 2002 extortion case

The court acquitted the other accused — Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohammad Ashraf — citing lack of evidence against them. One of the accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died during the trial.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 1:45:58 am
Gangster Abu Salem found guilty in 2002 extortion case Abu Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, is facing various other cases, including those related to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
Related News

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sehrawat held Salem guilty of threatening to commit extortion and criminal intimidation and posted the matter for May 30 for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002. The court convicted Salem under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court acquitted the other accused — Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohammad Ashraf — citing lack of evidence against them. One of the accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died during the trial.

The police had alleged that the accused were acting on behalf of the organised crime syndicate of Abu Salem Ansari and were planning to cause harm to the life of Ashok Gupta and his family. The court had said that there was lack of evidence.

Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, is facing various other cases, including those related to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now