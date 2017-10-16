‘Gangraped’ teen commits suicide in Bagpat, 5 arrested

Representational Image Representational Image

Five persons earlier booked for allegedly gangraping a 14-year-old girl have now been arrested for allegedly threatening her, leading her to commit suicide at her home in Ramala police station area of UP’s Bagpat district Friday. Police said investigation into the gangrape case filed in July is still on.

Monu, Sonu, Rohit, Sagar, and Pappu, who were arrested on Sunday, are neighbours of the victim. They were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody.

On Sunday, Bagpat SP Jai Prakash suspended Inspector Sharad Tilara, the investigating officer in the gangrape case.

The victim’s father, a farmer, said, “On Friday morning, my daughter went to the market alone. The five accused harassed her in public and threatened to harass her again. After returning home, my daughter told her mother about the incident. She assured her to take up the matter with police.”

“Two hours later, my younger son went to my daughter’s room on the first floor. When she did not respond to several knocks on the door, he peeped through a window and saw her hanging from a hook in the ceiling,” said the father.

Ramala police station SHO Dhirendra Kumar said they had lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Monu, Sonu, Rohit, Sagar — all in their 20s — and Pappu (45) have been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), he added. “We conducted a raid and arrested them. They were produced before the court which sent them to jail,” said the SHO.

Speaking on the gangrape case, Addl SP, Bagpat, Ajai Kumar, said the investigating officer of the gangrape case had completed the investigation and sent a report to senior officials. “The investigating officer had recommended a closure report in the case. I rejected the recommendation because he had not probed some aspects. I sent back the case documents to the police station for further probe,” he said.

According to police, the victim’s father had on July 6 filed a complaint against the five accused, alleging kidnapping and gangrape. Police said the complainant alleged that the accused kidnapped his daughter on June 28 from near the house and dumped her near Ramala police station on July 1. The victim had been medically examined and her statement recorded before the magistrate, said police. However, none of the five accused were arrested then.

