Gangrape, conspiracy charges against actor Dileep in abduction case

Kerala police on Wednesday submitted a supplementary chargesheet against actor Dileep and five others in the case pertaining to the abduction of and sexual assault on an actress earlier this year. Dileep would face gangrape and conspiracy charges, among others. The special investigation team submitted the chargesheet, running into 450 pages, at the judicial first-class magistrate’s court at Ankamali in Ernakulam district.

In April, the police had submitted the chargesheet against seven others, including Dileep’s former driver Sunil Kumar, who had allegedly executed the crime on February 17. The probe had revealed that Dileep had given money to Sunil to abduct and rape the young actress. The gang was asked to take visuals of the sexual assault in a manner to reveal the identity of the victim. Dileep had promised Rs 1.50 crore for successful execution of the crime and Sunil was paid Rs 1.40 lakh in three installments.

Police have found that Dileep had developed a grudge against the actress after she allegedly intimated his first wife Manju Warrier about his affair with actress Kavya Madhavan. Dileep had divorced Warrier in 2015 and married Madhavan in November last year. The conspiracy to assault the actress had begun in 2013 and was executed four years later after aborted attempts.

