Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in gangrape case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, who alongwith six others, has been accused of allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter, news agency ANI reported.

Seeking dismissal of Prajapati’s bail plea, the Uttar Pradesh government had last month told the apex court that a prima facie case was made out against the SP leader. This was conveyed to a bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan in an affidavit filed by the state in response to Prajapati’s plea for bail in the case.

The government had said the trial court had framed charges against various accused, including Prajapati, and the trial was in progress. “As a result of investigation, on the basis of the statements of the informant/complainant, the statement of witnesses and the site inspection of the incident, it was concluded that a prima facie case is made out against the accused petitioner Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and others…,” the affidavit said.

It had sought the dismissal of the plea, saying Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed Prajapati’s petitions seeking bail and against the framing of charges.

The woman had lodged an FIR with Gautam Palli police station in Allahabad that Prajapati and his accomplice had raped her for years after promising her a mining license and they were trying to target her daughter. The FIR was registered after the Supreme Court had pulled up the state government. The three accused were later granted bail.

The victim approached the Uttar Pradesh police to file a complaint against Prajapati. However, the UP Police refused to file an FIR. The woman then approached the Supreme Court which directed the police to lodge a report. Later in February, 2017 he went absconding. He was later arrested in Lucknow. And in June 2017, the UP Police had filed the chargesheet in connection with the case.

Besides Prajapati, the other accused are Chandrapal, Ashish Tiwari, Ashish Shukla, Vikas Verma, Pintoo and Rupesh.

While Vikas is a contractor and his father an additional city magistrate, Ashok was a revenue clerk (lekhpal) in Amethi. Rupesh was an additional personal secretary to Prajapati, and was employed at the Secretariat in Lucknow. Pintoo Singh was Prajapati’s representative in Amethi, and Ashish Shukla is a contractor. Chandrapal is a suspended police constable.

Prajapati had contested the 2017 UP elections unsuccessfully on an SP ticket from Amethi.

