Gangrape case: Gayatri Prajapati still on run, 2 accused held

The Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Task Force has arrested two more men allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a woman and the attempt to rape her minor daughter. State Cabinet minister and SP candidate from Amethi, Gayatri Prajapati, who is one of the accused in the case, remained on the run.

Ashish Kumar Shukla from Kanpur and Amethi resident Ashok Kumar Tiwari were arrested from Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district Monday night while they were returning from Delhi after coming to know that the Supreme Court had refused to provide any relief to the accused in the case. Tiwari, a revenue official, was posted in Amethi while Shukla worked as Prajapati’s representative in the district.

Prajapati and six others were booked after the woman alleged that she had been raped several times since October 2014.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav promised to take required action in the case, two days after Governor Ram Naik wrote to him asking why Prajapati was allowed to remain in his Cabinet. “If he is a guilty, action will be taken,” Akhilesh said. “Entire action taken will be public in next one or two days.” He said he had replied to the Governor’s letter.