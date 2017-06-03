Gangrape case: Police files chargesheet against Gayatri Prajapati

Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo) Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo)

THE LUCKNOW Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against former UP minister and SP leader Gayatri Prajapati and six others for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

Following a Supreme Court directive, a case in this connection was lodged at Gautampalli police station in Lucknow on February 18. A special investigation team (SIT), led by Chowk police Circle Officer Radhey Shyam Rai, was set up to probe the case. This, after the woman questioned the role of a deputy SP who was investigating the case.

“While probing the gangrape case, the SIT found the victim’s allegations to be true. There is circumstantial and scientific evidence against the accused. A chargesheet was filed today in a local court of Lucknow against all seven accused, including Gayatri. All the accused are lodged in jail,” said CO Radhey Shyam Rai.

He added that the chargesheet was filed under sections 376D (gangrape), 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Besides Prajapati, the other accused are Chandrapal, Ashish Tiwari, Ashish Shukla, Vikas Verma, Pintoo and Rupesh.

While Vikas is a contractor and his father an additional city magistrate, Ashok was a revenue clerk (lekhpal) in Amethi. Rupesh was an additional personal secretary to Prajapati, and was employed at the Secretariat in Lucknow. Pintoo Singh was Prajapati’s representative in Amethi, and Ashish Shukla is a contractor. Chandrapal is a suspended police constable.

Prajapati had contested the 2017 UP elections unsuccessfully on an SP ticket from Amethi.

