Gangasagar ‘stampede’: ‘PMO tweet unethical, against federal structure’, says West Bengal minister

Reiterating the state government’s claim that six elderly women had died at Gangasagar due to natural causes, and not in a stampede, state Fire and Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee on Monday said the PMO coming up with a tweet in this regard without confirming with the state government is “unethical” and “against the federal structure of the country”.

“It is against the decorum and established protocol in the federal structure that the PMO tweeted about the death of pilgrims without confirming with the state administration whether any such stampede had really taken place,” Chatterjee said.

According to the minister, the six deceased had been very old and succumbed due to excessive cold weather.

According to BJP sources, a team from the central government may visit the spot to take stock of the situation. When asked if central government representatives had visited the spot, Chatterjee said: “I don’t have any information about any representative of central government present in Gangasagar. If they have any queries about the incident, they should ask for a report from us. Without acquiring proper details, announcing compensation is extremely illegitimate.”

Chatterjee, who is also the Mayor of Kolkata, said five ministers including him were ensuring proper facilities like food, shelter and transport for around 16 lakh pilgrims. At least six pilgrims died while returning from Gangasagar fair on Sunday, which officials initially said was a stampede, but the state government later claimed it was not. “It was all natural death, no stampede had happened,” SP South-24 Parganas Sunil Kumar Chowdhury told The Indian Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Sunday evening tweeted: “Saddened by the loss of lives caused by a stampede in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased (sic).”