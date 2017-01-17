Gangasagar ‘stampede’ eyewitness account: ‘They were buried under a sea of people’

Surjeet Singh. Partha Paul Surjeet Singh. Partha Paul

After what he saw there on Sunday, Surjeet Singh has vowed he will never set foot in the Gangasagar mela again. “In my 61 years, I haven’t ever witnessed something so horrifying. I have never heard such haunting screams. I saw six women a terrible, painful death. They were buried under a sea of people. The memory brings tears to my eyes. Two of the bodies were taken away by the family members,” the farmer from Gurgaon told The Indian Express.

“The crowd began pushing a little after 1 pm. There were no barricades so the people kept coming. The pressure on us kept increasing. Suddenly, I fell down and over a hundred people fell over me. For around 20 minutes, I struggled for air, hoping that someone would pull me out. When no one came, I groped my way out and finally escaped,” said Singh as he waited with his group of 60 at a makeshift camp of the Shree Mahashakti Shiv Sagar Samity, a voluntary organisation providing shelter to Gangasagar pilgrims at Kolkata’s Strand Road. “I thank God that I was reunited with my family and all of them are unhurt. I want nothing but to go back home,” he added.

Singh and a group of youths tried their best to save the women. The farmer came to the aid of the son of one of the victims. They tried to pull the elderly woman out, but before they could do so, she passed away. “Mid-way through the rescue attempt, the son said she was not moving. Later, we found her body,” said Singh.

On security arrangements at the venue, Singh said there were no policemen at the spot, nor any allotted paths for entry and exit. “The police came when the women were already dead.”

Asked to comment on the state government’s claim that there was no stampede and that the victims had died a “natural death”, Singh, “I am a poor farmer. I don’t want to comment on what the government has said. I have only narrated what I saw.” Refuting claims that the women died “due to the cold”, Singh said, “It was hardly cold. I didn’t even have to take out my jacket.”