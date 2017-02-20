Waste to wealth: This Telangana village shows how to convert human excreta into manure

The village reportedly has perfected a way to turn “waste to wealth”. The village reportedly has perfected a way to turn “waste to wealth”.

Last week, a team comprising of 40 IAS officers made the nearly 200-km journey from Hyderabad to Gangadevipalli village in Geesukonda mandal. They were on a field trip to learn how to convert human excreta into manure, reported The Hindu. The village reportedly has perfected a way to turn “waste to wealth”. The residents of the village dug two pits: one to collect all the solid waste from households and other to dry the collected waste for over a year.

Watch what else is making news

Once the first pit is filled they seal it until the waste becomes ready to be used as organic manure in farms. The visiting team were also presented samples of the manure. Secretary to the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer, who was part of the team, said the process has been tested in the past and was proved to be safe. “This method should be popularised in other places as well,” he said.

Gangadevipalli is not new to media attention. This Telangana village, with a population of less than 1,500, has attained the distinction of achieving 100 per cent literacy. It is also free of open-defecation as every household has a toilet. For over 25 years Gangadevipalli has successfully enforced an alcohol ban. For two terms — between 1995 to 2006 — it was run by an all-woman panchayat, according to The Week.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd