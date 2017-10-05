Ganga Prasad sworn in as Meghalaya Governor

Ganga Prasad sworn in as the 17th governor of the state at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. (Source: Twitter/pib_shillong) Ganga Prasad sworn in as the 17th governor of the state at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. (Source: Twitter/pib_shillong)

The newly appointed Meghalaya Governor, Ganga Prasad, on Thursday sworn in as the 17th governor of the state at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. Prasad is also the fifth governor to have been sworn in in as many years since July 2013. The Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Prasad in the presence of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and senior officials of the government.

Prasad relieved B Purohit from his additional charge as governor of Meghalaya, a temporary appointment made after V Shanmuganathan resigned earlier this year on charges of compromising with the dignity of the gubernatorial office.

Prasad was a member of the legislative council in Bihar for 18 years and a former leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly. He was a businessman by profession but started his political career as a Jan Sangh member in 1967 and held various organisational posts in it as well as in BJP.

