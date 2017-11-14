Ganga Kumari becomes first transgender to be appointed in Rajasthan Police

Ganga Kumari was selected in the police recruitment examination for constables in 2013. (Source: ANI) Ganga Kumari was selected in the police recruitment examination for constables in 2013. (Source: ANI)

She could have become the country’s first transgender to join the police force, but fate had other plans for 24-year-old Ganga Kumari. Following a protracted two-year battle in the Rajasthan High Court, Kumari was became the first transgender to be appointed in Rajasthan Police on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday directed the police department to appoint Ganga Kumari as constable, after officials denied her a post due to her gender and reported lack of clarity of rules in 2015. Terming it a case of “gender bias”, Justice Dinesh Mehta asked the force to provide her appointment in six weeks from the date of the order along with the notional benefits from year 2015.

The resident of Raniwara in Jalore district of Rajasthan, she was selected in the police recruitment examination for constables in 2013. However, her appointment was held up following the medical examination, which brought to the recruiters’ notice that she was a eunuch.

Kumari, then, approached the High Court stating that despite being eligible, the Jalore police refused to clear her appointment. The Supreme Court, in April 2015, had acknowledged transgenders as ‘third gender’ that is neither male nor female.

Her counsel Rituraj Singh said it was for the first time that a eunuch participated in police recruitment exams and stood successful. “But given the rules for appointment, the department was in confusion, and in spite of passing the examination, Kumari was not appointed as constable,” he said.

Given the disclosure in the medical examination, the Jalore police had sent the case to Jodhpur range IGP, who further sent it to the police headquarters in July, 2015. “The police officers then transferred the file to the home department, where it has been lying stuck since,” Singh said.

