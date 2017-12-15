Ganga: Centre to give nod to new common effluent treatment plant

The Centre will approve setting up of a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Kanpur, which has a high concentration of tanneries, to treat effluents that enter the river Ganga better. The plant which will be set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore will likely be commissioned within the next two to three years, said National Mission for Clean Ganga and Union Water Resources Secretary U P Singh.

The higher capacity 20 MLD CETP will be funded 75 per cent by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and 25 per cent from the industry and will replace the existing 9 MLD CETP which was observed to be outdated and inadequate for the requirements. “The operation and maintenance will be taken care of by a body of tanners,” he said on Thursday.

