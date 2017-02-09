Murthal gang-rape: HC grants bail to accused due to lack of evidence

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Jasbir, one of the five accused in the Murthal gang-rape case after charges pressed on him could not be proved. The order came from Justice Rekha Mittal after petitioner’s counsel submitted that following forensic science laboratory’s negative DNA report against the five accused, Section 376-D of IPC (gang-rape) was dropped against them.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

It was informed that the DNA report of clothes found scattered at the scene of the crime laced with semen did not match with the accused. Before Jasbir, other four accused Bhanu Partap, Vinay, Jatinder and Jai Deep have also been granted bail from the High Court.