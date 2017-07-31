Gang of human traffickers busted, girl recovered in Badaun

The inquiry in this connection has been handed over to the anti-human trafficking team, the SSP said, adding a man hunt has been launched to nab Nanhey and Bhurey. (Representational image) The inquiry in this connection has been handed over to the anti-human trafficking team, the SSP said, adding a man hunt has been launched to nab Nanhey and Bhurey. (Representational image)

A gang of human traffickers has been busted with the arrest of a woman and recovery of a girl in Malikpur Bichaulla village in Badaun, the police claimed on Monday. Acting on a tip off, the police last night raided a house in the village and recovered the girl, hailing from Haryana, who was brought to be sold to someone else, SSP Chandra Prakash said.

Kalawati was arrested from the spot while her two accomplices, identified as Nanhey and Bhurey, managed to escape, he said. During interrogation, Kalawati told police that one Hasina, hailing from West Bengal, used to bring girls from her native state, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana who were then sold further with the help of Nanhey, Bhurey and her, Prakash said.

The inquiry in this connection has been handed over to the anti-human trafficking team, the SSP said, adding a man hunt has been launched to nab Nanhey and Bhurey.

