Gang of battery, copper wire thieves busted; 3 held

An inter-district gang, which stole batteries and copper wires from mobile towers, was busted on Friday with the arrest of three of its members, including kingpin and proclaimed offender Lucky Masih, police claimed. Masih of Kishangarh village, who is also wanted in six other cases, was arrested along with Parminder Singh alias Nona of Manakrai village and Mani Sharma of Adampur village, they said.

The trio was arrested near Panchhat village here when they were coming on a motorcycle, which did not have a number plate, police said. The accused have been arrested under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC, they said, adding their accomplices Manish and Gobinda of Ludhiana are at large.

During preliminary questioning, the accused have confessed to have been involved in 35 cases of stealing batteries and copper wires from mobile towers in Bhogpur, Adampur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, police claimed. Ten batteries and 50 kgs of copper wire were recovered from them, police said, adding they sold the stolen material to scrap dealer Amit Arora.

He will also be arrested, they added.