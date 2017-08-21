Ganeshotsav body asks Mumbai mandals to stay away from Chinese products

Members of Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Sector 17,Vashi, get their Ganesha idol through the vashi creek bridge on Friday. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar) Members of Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Sector 17,Vashi, get their Ganesha idol through the vashi creek bridge on Friday. (Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

IN THE wake of the Doklam standoff, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the coordination panel that oversees Ganpati festivities in Mumbai, has asked all Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals to refrain from using garlands, lighting and other decorative material made in China.

The committee said it wishes to express support to the Indian Army personnel who have been in a tense face-off with Chinese troops in the disputed Doklam area near Sikkim. “For months, the Chinese army has tried to push back our forces from the border. Our army has successfully tried to prevent them from making an entry from Doklam or Ladakh. As a token of appreciation towards their efforts, we appeal to mandals to refrain from using Chinese goods in decorative material,” said Naresh Dahibaonkar, president of the coordination committee.

Dahibaonkar has asked pandals to apprise their respective decorators too. “Though it may be difficult to dent China’s financial position in the world market, it is not impossible. The campaign could be successful if we unitedly refrain from using any of their material,” Dahibaokar added. Chinese lights, sound systems and fabric required for decorating stages are widely used in the festival.

“Decorative material made in China accounts for 70-80 per cent of total such products available in the city. Consumers largely prefer to use them as they are cheaper. Not only that, they also flood the Indian markets well before the festival’s onset with products that are innovative, different from what was sold last year. Some of their lighting material is unique,” said Sanket Sawant, an LED contractor for Ganesh mandals.

However, major mandals in the city have promised to use Indian products for decorations this year. “We stand by the views of the samiti. We anyway refrain from using Chinese products as decorative material,” Balasaheb Kambale, organiser of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal, said.

“We have also used Indian products for decorative material for the festival. The mandal must maintain solidarity for the cause,” said Pranil Panchal from Chintamani Ganpati, another popular mandal.

For those who host household Ganeshas, opinions remain divided. “Chinese material hardly remains of use in our decorative work for Ganesha. We tend to use flowers and handmade paper cuttings for decoration,” said Sandip Bhosale who will host a five-day festival with his joint family in Dadar.

“Each one will buy decorative items according to one’s needs. Unless there is an absence of Chinese goods in the market, consumers may prefer them as they are more alluring products,” Sawant added.

