Ganesh Visarjan 2017 LIVE updates: Immersion processions begin across Mumbai marking end of Chaturthi

Ganpati Visarjan at Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo/Javed Raja) Ganpati Visarjan at Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Devotees across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra gathered to take part in the immersion processions of the Ganesh idols as the 10-day-long festival, which began on August 25, ends on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ today. People thronged in large numbers to bid farewell to the idols of the elephant-headed God. Among the most popular locations, the Ganesh Galli Mandal and Lalbaughcha Raja attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival.

1.00 pm: Mumbai police shared traffic guidelines and diversions in the wake of Ganpati immersion today.

12.55 pm: Supreme Court on Monday had restored the Central government’s notification empowering the state government to declare certain areas as silence zones – free from noise pollution. This means that Mumbikars are likely to have a noisy visarjan.

12.50 pm: Meanwhile in Hyderabad, immersion of Ganesh idols was underway in the Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies in the city, marking conclusion of the 11-day ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’ festival.

12.45 pm: Security has been beefed up ahead of the visarjan and companies of the State Reserve Police Force have been deployed. A police official told PTI that cranes, watchtowers, drones, CCTVs and floodlights have been arranged to keep a watch on every movement of the revellers and devotees.

12.40 pm: BMC, police, Coast Guard and Navy have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and safe immersion of the idols.

Ganpati visarjan procession in progress at Lakshmi road in Pune. (Source: Express Photo/Arun Horizon) Ganpati visarjan procession in progress at Lakshmi road in Pune. (Source: Express Photo/Arun Horizon)

12.30 pm: Devotees performed the traditional Koli dance at the Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in central Mumbai before the procession began.

12.20 pm: In Solapur, people took Ganesh idols from their homes and immersed them in the Siddheshwar lake.

Ganpati Visarjan procession in progress at Lakshmi road in Pune. (Source: Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Ganpati Visarjan procession in progress at Lakshmi road in Pune. (Source: Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

12.10 pm: The festival was popularised by Bal Gangadhar Tilak who thought it would bring people together and create a feeling of patriotism to fight the British Raj.

12.00 pm: Over 7,600 Ganesh idols installed at public places and more than one lakh idols in homes will be immersed today, police said. The smaller idols will be immersed first, followed by the big ones like Lalbaugcha Raja, which will be immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai.

Crowd awaiting Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja exiting Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Crowd awaiting Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja exiting Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

