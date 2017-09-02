Only in Express
Ganesh festival fosters spirit of brotherhood: Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Rupani said, "the Ganesh festival like festival of Navratri has become a state wide festival and acts as a medium of national unity."

Published:September 2, 2017
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that the 12-day Ganesh festival fosters a spirit of brotherhood and culture in the state. Rupani visited thirteen Ganesh pandals located in different parts of Vadodara last night.

“It was wonderful to visit Ganesh pandals amid chants of Ganesh Bappa Moriya,” said Rupani. Rupani had earlier also visited Ganesh pandals in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat. The chief Minister said “the Ganesh festival like festival of Navratri has become a state wide festival and acts as a medium of national unity.”

