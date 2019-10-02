Gandhi’s soul would be pained… some want RSS to be synonymous with India: Sonia

In an apparent attack at the BJP and RSS leadership, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Rajghat on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Sonia said India and Gandhi are synonymous with each other, but there are few people who want RSS to be synonymous with India.

“How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi… Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, she said no matter what others might claim, only the Congress has followed the path of Gandhi and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled.

Sonia Gandhi also administered an oath on Gandhi’s ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers from the Delhi Congress office at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to mark the occasion.

The began from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away. A large number of party workers followed Gandhi during the ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ by waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’. Many youths sported Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, “On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the ‘Father of the Nation’, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.”