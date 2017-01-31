Gandhinagar: For immediate release of two Patidar youths, Hardik Patel camps outside police station

“We had gone there under the leadership of Hardik to see that Patidar youths were not harassed by police,” said a PAAS convener. (File Photo) “We had gone there under the leadership of Hardik to see that Patidar youths were not harassed by police,” said a PAAS convener. (File Photo)

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel on Monday camped outside Mansa police station in Gandhinagar district in support of two Patidar youths arrested by police. The two youths were arrested in connection with a case registered on Sunday after a public speech of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was disrupted mainly by Patidar youths at a mass wedding function. Mansa police had registered a case of rioting and other charges against a mob of around 25-30 people, nine of whom were identified. Following the FIR, out of the nine persons, police had arrested two persons – Vinod Patel and Chandu Patel.

Following the arrest, Hardik and other leaders of his outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) reached Mansa police station and camped outside it, demanding to meet the accused and seeking their immediate release.

“We had gone there under the leadership of Hardik to see that Patidar youths were not harassed by police. All of them who have been booked are our PAAS workers. Police had produced them in court and they were granted bail by the court. So, following that, we left the police station,” said Dinesh Bambhaniya, PAAS convener and close aide of Hardik.

Mansa police inspector K H Suryavanshi said, “They were outside the police station, seeking to meet the accused which we did not allow since only close relatives of the accused could be allowed to meet. Later, we produced them in court and they were granted bail.”