Gandhi would have laughed at Amit Shah’s ‘chatur baniya’ description, says grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi (File photo) Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi (File photo)

Taking a jibe at BJP president Amit Shah for his comment on Mahatma Gandhi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi said on Saturday that Gandhi would have laughed at the ‘chatur baniya’ description of him.

The former West Bengal governor said that the remark has been made by Shah in ‘utter tastelessness’ and it reveals the hidden mischief behind the remark. He said, “Gandhi would have laughed at ‘chatur baniya’ description but for its “utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it.”

Shah had on Friday referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “chatur baniya” (a clever Baniya – the trading caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He also said the Congress had never been a party based on principles and it was merely a “special purpose vehicle” to secure freedom.

The Congress slammed the remarks and asked the BJP president to apologise.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd