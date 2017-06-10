Gandhi would have laughed at Amit Shah’s ‘chatur baniya’ description, says grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Related News
Taking a jibe at BJP president Amit Shah for his comment on Mahatma Gandhi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi said on Saturday that Gandhi would have laughed at the ‘chatur baniya’ description of him.
The former West Bengal governor said that the remark has been made by Shah in ‘utter tastelessness’ and it reveals the hidden mischief behind the remark. He said, “Gandhi would have laughed at ‘chatur baniya’ description but for its “utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it.”
Shah had on Friday referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “chatur baniya” (a clever Baniya – the trading caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He also said the Congress had never been a party based on principles and it was merely a “special purpose vehicle” to secure freedom.
The Congress slammed the remarks and asked the BJP president to apologise.
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:51 pmMahatma G-a-n-d-h-i was a man of his times, he deeply cared about the country, but he has was coerced by congress leaders like Nehru who were biased against the larger Hindu population and give undue concessions to the Muslims during the pre-independence days. Mahatma G-a-n-d-h-i's policies wouldn't hold water today because after the independence the congress party systematically started dividing the Indian population based on the religion/caste for vote bank politics courting Muslims and at the same demonizing the larger Hindu population and mainly responsible for the religious intolerance today. For the last two decades the congress party has destro the Indian economy using the failed socialistic/communistic policies while at the same time looting country's wealth using various scams/corruption which continues today. The truth is that the love shown by the congress party pseudo seculars, the communists, and the Christians/Muslims is a BIG LIE because don't give a .Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:51 pmis Amit Shah a stupid? I think so. such BJP leaders will certainly bring down Modi - srinivasanReply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:47 pmkavva mothi khayega isiko bolthe jamana badal a .sirf unke siva baakhi sab bekaar ke hai.bagvan sri ram ko bhe kahenge samay aane per jab hi ji ko kahe bhagavan sri ram tho aur puraana hai.jis ka laathi uska bhains.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:44 pmAmit Shah. the maha ma.dar.. president of the Bas..tard..s and Jokers Party BJP. His mother was fu..ked by a million devils and then Amit Shah was born.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:52 pmWhy do behave like an islamic dogReply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:42 pmGopalkrishan hi kyaa tuu bhii apnaeey dada hi kii tarahh harr ratt nayii ladkii kaeyy saathh nangaa sottaa haii.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:21 pmMahatma hi;s philosophy and teachings are outdated and unfit for the present day India. They worked during the pre-Independence; not relevant any more.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:40 pmSo U r saying that We should start abusing and disrespecting our parents when they get old?Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:46 pmDid it work? Death of millions. Displacement of millions. Permanent hatred between communities. If you want to give credit for Independence to Gan-dhi then he is responsible for all those deaths of millions. His hands are dipped in blood. Gan-dhis style of working only dela our independence by at least 30yrs and eventually responsible for par ion. Gan-dhi never wanted independent India but a dominion. He even wanted union jack on Indian flag similar to Aus/Nz flags. Do you know that? I bet you don't. Read history not cong-commie propa a in school.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 7:51 pmIt is very much relevant. 1. Resorting to non-violent means in dea with aggressor nations and warring outfits is more relevant than ever. Violence has always led to more violence. It is the American and British interference in the West Asian affairs that led to how it stands today. 2. Religious tolerance will forever be relevant. Sadly, this has been observed in the course of history as being primarily essential for political stability, more so in the Asian countries. When the govt. openly thrust its religious ideology on the citizenry, people are bound to revolt. It is evident, isn't it? 3. More transparency in governance and policies should be open to public debate. If public protests a move of the government, it does not mean they are "anti-national". 4. Conservation of environment and protection of tradition. hiji's principles will never lose relevance my friend.Reply
