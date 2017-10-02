Gandhi Jayanti 2017: PM Narendra Modi ‘bows’ to Bapu on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express File Photo By Amit Mehra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express File Photo By Amit Mehra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Rajghat in Delhi to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Earlier, PM had Modi shared a video with clippings of his past speeches in which he recalled Gandhi’s legacy. “I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter along with the video clip.

“Mahatama Gandhi is as relevant to the world now as he was during his lifetime… for Mahatma Gandhi, cleanliness was more important than freedom,” Modi could be heard speaking in the video. “Let us all walk on footpath laid down by Mahatama Gandhi and fulfill his wishes,” he also said in the video.

गांधी जयंती पर बापू को शत्-शत् नमन! I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world. pic.twitter.com/NFUHMLVCxo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

The Prime Minister along with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu was expected to pay floral tributes to Gandhi at 7:30 am at Gandhi Samadhi on Monday. Later, Naidu will also unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parking area of Rajghat at 8:40 am. Both leaders will also pay tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

जवानों एवं किसानों के प्रणेता एवं देश को कुशल नेतृत्व प्रदान करने वाले शास्त्री जी को नमन! Remebering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/88ieTHnZip — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

PM Modi in another tweet remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birthday anniversary. He shared a video with audio clippings of his past speeches, in which he talked about Shastri. “Remebering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti,” Modi wrote along with the video.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and veteran BJP leader also paid their tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat. PM Manmohan Singh also paid tribute at Lal Bahadur Shastri’s memorial at Vijay Ghat on Monday morning.

