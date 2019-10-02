Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Highlights: Rural India declared open defecation-free, says PM

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: Rural India and its villages have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary Wednesday.

People were mobilised for ‘satyagarah’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s call, today they did the same for swachhagrah, he said in Ahmedabad. Modi arrived in the city to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. He visited Rajghat Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his memorial. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present there.

The Congress marked the day by undertaking padyatras — walking to the tunes of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…” across the country. The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’.

Numerous events were organised by various government departments, ministries and voluntary organisations to celebrate life and legacy of Gandhi, who besides leading the freedom struggle also inspired millions of people across the globe, including leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the Dalai Lama. School, colleges and institutes across the country are organising special events today and through the week to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.