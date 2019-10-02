Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Highlights: Rural India declared open defecation-free, says PM
Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Several events have been organised across the country and the world today to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: Rural India and its villages have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary Wednesday.
People were mobilised for ‘satyagarah’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s call, today they did the same for swachhagrah, he said in Ahmedabad. Modi arrived in the city to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. He visited Rajghat Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his memorial. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present there.
The Congress marked the day by undertaking padyatras — walking to the tunes of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…” across the country. The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’.
Numerous events were organised by various government departments, ministries and voluntary organisations to celebrate life and legacy of Gandhi, who besides leading the freedom struggle also inspired millions of people across the globe, including leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the Dalai Lama. School, colleges and institutes across the country are organising special events today and through the week to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.
Live Blog
PM Modi was in Gujarat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Read in Bangla
We have to achieve goal to eradicate single-use plastic by 2022: PM Modi
PM Modi in Gujarat: Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022.
PM Modi: Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single use plastic' from the country by the year 2022. #SwachhBharat#GandhiAt150pic.twitter.com/4Bru8NeMgr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: Today whole world is appreciating and awarding us. Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, the whole world is amazed by this.
Rural India declared open-defecation free: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad: Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'.
Satisfied that India fulfilling Gandhi's dream of Swachh Bharat: PM Modi in Sabarmati
PM's message in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram: "I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi At 150, we're witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation I'm here at the ashram."
PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coin on Gandhi Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative Rs 150 coin, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in Ahmedabad
After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Prime Minister Modi visited the Sabarmati Riverfront.
Ahmedabad: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also present at the ashram.
Respect for India seen on Howdy, Modi event; Republicans, Democrats came together: PM
We saw a glimpse of the respect India has at the world stage during the Howdy, Modi programme in Houston. At that programme, Republicans and Democrats spoke. Their coming was very special: PM Modi in Ahmedabad
We saw a glimpse of the respect India has at the world stage during the #HowdyModi programme in Houston.
At that programme, Republicans and Democrats spoke. Their coming was very special: PM @narendramodi in Ahmedabad
Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offers solution to any problem in the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. "Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges."
Respect for India increasing at world stage: PM Modi in Ahmedabad
PM Modi in Ahmedabad: "India’s stature is rising at the world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: India’s stature is rising at world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/c5s0rJTeWc
Gandhi or Godse: Congress' Digvijay Singh slams 'ideology that killed Mahatma'
Addressing Congress workers on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, party leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi is telling its workers to do padyatra in every panchayat for a month. I would like to ask them what will they do there and how will they project Gandhi ji? Will you put across Gandhi's side or Godse's side?"
Peace marches, drives against plastic use mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
Campaigns against single-use plastic and peace marches on Wednesday marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and called upon people to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
"Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary. May his commitment to truth, non-violence & compassion for all continue to guide us. Let us all come together & renew our commitment to Gandhiji's pledge to wipe every tear from every eye," Amarinder said in his tweet.
Khattar, who took part in a swachhta campaign in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, said, "We should all take a pledge to follow footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi."
Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Inter-faith prayers organised in South Africa
Inter faith prayer meetings were organised today in different cities of South Africa on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy at core of our work at UN: António Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: "Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history. 150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage & conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence & every day."
Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history.
150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the @UN. May his courage & conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence & every day.
On Gandhi Jayanti, revisiting the Kerala temple town where Gandhi helped fight untouchability
At the Varkala ashram, Gandhi struck a historic conversation with Sree Narayana Guru, the Ezhava-born social reformer who grew to become one of Kerala’s most influential intellectual minds. Historian Ramachandra Guha writes in his book ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’ that Gandhi had come away greatly impressed with Guru’s ideas, even though they had different theological positions.
The efforts of Gandhi, Periyar and thousands of others resulted in the Travancore administration climbing down from their earlier rigid positions and opening three of the four temple roads to people of the lower castes in 1925. But it was not until the Temple Entry Act in November, 1936, over a decade after the Vaikom agitation, that the doors of the temple and all the others in Travancore were thrown open to people of all castes by the state’s ruling family.
Lankan president, PM pay tribute to Gandhi, bust unveiled
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' here as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.
The bronze bust sculpted by the Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Suatr was unveiled at the Temple Trees in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe unveiled a Gandhi bust on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at Temple Tree, the Indian embassy said.
Sri Lanka also issued two commemorative stamps on the occasion. President Maithripala Sirisena also paid floral tributes to Gandhi.
"To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, a special programme was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo," a statement issued by the Indian mission said.
Cong needs Gandhian approach, must have 5,000 workers to serve people to get mojo back: Pitroda
The Congress needs to take the "Gandhian approach" of public service and get 5,000 workers in every district dedicated to the cause of helping people to get its mojo back, technocrat-turned-politician Sam Pitroda said on Wednesday.
He said all Congress leaders must spend six months studying the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary to be ideologically equipped. Pitroda, a long-time adviser of the Gandhi family and head of the Indian Overseas Congress, said the country is facing a "major conflict" for the idea of India.
The Congress needs to keep talking about this ideological battle and take its message to the people, the 77-year-old told PTI over phone from Chicago.
BJP starts drive on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Congress slams it
BJP president Amit Shah kicked-off a four-month-long exercise on Wednesday in an ambitious bid by the saffron party to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi with its leaders across the country undertaking foot marches and addressing public events to mark his 150th birth anniversary.
The Congress, which has seen over the years a gradual appropriation of some of its stalwarts by the BJP, launched a counter-drive with its president Sonia Gandhi taking a swipe at the Modi government, saying the Mahatma would have been pained by what has happened in India over the last few years.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the "Gandhi Vichar Samagam" event at Gyan Bhawan in Patna.
UP legislature holds special session on Mahatma's anniversary, oppn boycotts
The special 36-hour session of the UP legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary got underway on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flaying the opposition's decision to boycott proceedings as not only an "insult" to the Father of the Nation but also a "contempt" of the House.
The simultaneous sessions of the state assembly and legislative council begun at 11 am and will continue till Thursday night without a break.
"I am astonished that the opposition, which had in an all-party meeting agreed to discuss issues concerning the poor, has boycotted proceedings. The opposition's decision to stay away from constructive discussion to form a concrete policy for development is not only an insult to Mahatma Gandhi but also a contempt of the House," he said addressing the state assembly.
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress ‘padyatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ‘padayatra’ to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometers away.
On Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, telling his story in six languages from the Northeast
This month MahatmaGandhi’s story will be told in a range of tribal languages from the Northeast — in Adi, Apatani, Miju-Mishmi, Nocte and Nishi spoken in Arunachal Pradesh, and Bodo from Assam. Read more
Mahatma Gandhi firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action: RSS
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Mahatma Gandhi firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action. "Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat, firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action, had set an example for all through his life. We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life.-Mohanji Bhagwat," RSS tweeted.
Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat,firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action,had set an example for all through his life.We must perceive,understand and manifest it in our life.-Mohanji Bhagwat#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/eE19jAShsk
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress 'padyatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'. Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march. A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march. The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.
Mahatma Gandhi @ 150: Ram Rajya and how it became the only Hindi film Bapu ever saw
Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 also marks 76 years since Vijay Bhatt’s Ram Rajya was released to packed houses all over India. A milestone in my grandfather’s career also goes down in history as the only Hindi film to have been seen by Mahatma Gandhi in his lifetime. Vijay Bhatt first met with Gandhiji in the late 1930s on a trip to Valsad with his friends. When Gandhiji learned that he was a filmmaker, he asked, “Why don’t you make a film on Narsi Mehta?” Narsi Mehta was a poet saint of Gujarat. His bhajan “Vaishnav jan to tene re kahiye je…” was Gandhiji’s favourite. Read More
PM Modi, OM Birla, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kejriwal pay floral tributes to Bapu at Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Gulam Nabi Azad also present. (Express photos by Neeraj Priyadarshi)
See photos | India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to the Mahatma
It’s the 150th birth anniversary of The Mahatma and celebrations are being held across the country and the world. See pictures here
Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah during 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi: Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world.
Several events are taking place across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti
On the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti, several events are taking place across the country. While Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off 'Fit India Plog run,'- a trash-collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium where Wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present, 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' was conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project,' today. Also, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission & launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles yesterday, on the eve of #GandhiJayanti.
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administers cleanliness oath in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on Gandhi Jayanti, today.
P Chidambaram pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary
Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted: "I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following on October 2, 2019: Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. My salutations and homage to the Great Soul. The evolution and history of homo sapiens until the end of the 19th century was largely a story of enslavement. Might was right and ‘King can do no wrong’. The seeds of democracy flowered only in the 20th century bringing the hope of liberty and equality to hundreds of countries and millions of people. The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country - Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States. Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."
I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following on October 2, 2019:
Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. My salutations and homage to the Great Soul.
The many notoriously reticent descendants of the Mahatma
In the 150th year of Gandhi’s birth, as Mahatma the icon gets pressed into service once again, the burden of legacy sits lightly on Bhattacharjee’s frail shoulders. To her, he is simply Bapu. “When I was in college, nobody made a big deal of my Gandhi connection. Later, when I wondered why, I realised I was only a product of those times. The entire country was involved in the freedom movement and all those girls came from one political flow or the other. It’s not as if I was something special,” says Bhattacharjee, who later married Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharjee, whom she met during her years in Santiniketan. Read More
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. "On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred, " he tweeted.
On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.
By writing him letters, students from a university imagine a Gandhi for the here and now
“Dear Gandhiji, I (would) like to apologise to you…we have failed you. Violence is all I see when I open my eyes… My soul cries for my brothers and sisters of Kashmir who have suffered ever since the formation of free India… ” reads a letter written to Mahatma Gandhi by a student of the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Baroda, as part of a contest hosted by the MSU to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Titled “Dear Gandhi” and held at the faculty of arts on September 4, the contest saw 100-odd students pour their hearts out to Bapu in inland letters written by hand. Read More
More than ever we need a Mahatma Gandhi today
Being Gandhi is an urgent book, not because the anniversary of 150 years of Gandhi is coming up. But because, more than ever, we need Gandhi today. We need his thoughts, his activism, his principles. Most of all, we need his courage to stand up for what he believed. Stand up in the face of criticism and worse. We need Gandhi today because we need to relearn that courage of conviction. Read More
Jitu Vaghani said that PM Modi will attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the GMDC ground in the city. He will spend time at the garba ground before leaving for Delhi. Those visiting Gujarat to attend the October 2 function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to places associated with Gandhi, such as the memorial associated with the historic salt march which was led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
A mega cleanliness drive has been organsied by the administration of Navsari district at the Dandi beach. Gandhi made salt at Dandi as part of the civil disobedience movement known as 'Salt Satyagrah'.
Navsari collector Adra Agarwal said that around 1500 people are likely to participate in the cleanliness drive to clean the Dandi beach.
Nearly 900 students will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence at the ashram. The ashram trust said that these children are among the 30,000 students from government primary schools who are learning lessons in non-violence by facilitators at the ashram.
We have to achieve goal to eradicate single-use plastic by 2022: PM Modi
PM Modi in Gujarat: Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022.
Whole world is amazed: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: Today whole world is appreciating and awarding us. Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, the whole world is amazed by this.
Rural India declared open-defecation free: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad: Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'.
Satisfied that India fulfilling Gandhi's dream of Swachh Bharat: PM Modi in Sabarmati
PM's message in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram: "I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi At 150, we're witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation I'm here at the ashram."
PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coin on Gandhi Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative Rs 150 coin, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in Ahmedabad
PM arrives for 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also present.
Gujarat: PM visits Sabarmati Riverfront
After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Prime Minister Modi visited the Sabarmati Riverfront.
Ahmedabad: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also present at the ashram.
Respect for India seen on Howdy, Modi event; Republicans, Democrats came together: PM
We saw a glimpse of the respect India has at the world stage during the Howdy, Modi programme in Houston. At that programme, Republicans and Democrats spoke. Their coming was very special: PM Modi in Ahmedabad
Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offers solution to any problem in the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. "Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges."
Respect for India increasing at world stage: PM Modi in Ahmedabad
PM Modi in Ahmedabad: "India’s stature is rising at the world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage."
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, to visit Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad. He will visit the Sabarmati Ashram today, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Gandhi or Godse: Congress' Digvijay Singh slams 'ideology that killed Mahatma'
Addressing Congress workers on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, party leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi is telling its workers to do padyatra in every panchayat for a month. I would like to ask them what will they do there and how will they project Gandhi ji? Will you put across Gandhi's side or Godse's side?"
Peace marches, drives against plastic use mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
Campaigns against single-use plastic and peace marches on Wednesday marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and called upon people to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
"Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary. May his commitment to truth, non-violence & compassion for all continue to guide us. Let us all come together & renew our commitment to Gandhiji's pledge to wipe every tear from every eye," Amarinder said in his tweet.
Khattar, who took part in a swachhta campaign in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, said, "We should all take a pledge to follow footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi."
Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Inter-faith prayers organised in South Africa
Inter faith prayer meetings were organised today in different cities of South Africa on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
UK remembers Mahatma on 150th birth anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy at core of our work at UN: António Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: "Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history. 150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage & conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence & every day."
Mahatma's statue unveiled in Nepal
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled today within the premises of Embassy of India in Kathmandu by Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.
On Gandhi Jayanti, revisiting the Kerala temple town where Gandhi helped fight untouchability
At the Varkala ashram, Gandhi struck a historic conversation with Sree Narayana Guru, the Ezhava-born social reformer who grew to become one of Kerala’s most influential intellectual minds. Historian Ramachandra Guha writes in his book ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’ that Gandhi had come away greatly impressed with Guru’s ideas, even though they had different theological positions.
The efforts of Gandhi, Periyar and thousands of others resulted in the Travancore administration climbing down from their earlier rigid positions and opening three of the four temple roads to people of the lower castes in 1925. But it was not until the Temple Entry Act in November, 1936, over a decade after the Vaikom agitation, that the doors of the temple and all the others in Travancore were thrown open to people of all castes by the state’s ruling family.
READ MORE
Lankan president, PM pay tribute to Gandhi, bust unveiled
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' here as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.
The bronze bust sculpted by the Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Suatr was unveiled at the Temple Trees in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe unveiled a Gandhi bust on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at Temple Tree, the Indian embassy said.
Sri Lanka also issued two commemorative stamps on the occasion. President Maithripala Sirisena also paid floral tributes to Gandhi.
"To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, a special programme was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo," a statement issued by the Indian mission said.
Cong needs Gandhian approach, must have 5,000 workers to serve people to get mojo back: Pitroda
The Congress needs to take the "Gandhian approach" of public service and get 5,000 workers in every district dedicated to the cause of helping people to get its mojo back, technocrat-turned-politician Sam Pitroda said on Wednesday.
He said all Congress leaders must spend six months studying the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary to be ideologically equipped.
Pitroda, a long-time adviser of the Gandhi family and head of the Indian Overseas Congress, said the country is facing a "major conflict" for the idea of India.
The Congress needs to keep talking about this ideological battle and take its message to the people, the 77-year-old told PTI over phone from Chicago.
BJP starts drive on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Congress slams it
BJP president Amit Shah kicked-off a four-month-long exercise on Wednesday in an ambitious bid by the saffron party to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi with its leaders across the country undertaking foot marches and addressing public events to mark his 150th birth anniversary.
The Congress, which has seen over the years a gradual appropriation of some of its stalwarts by the BJP, launched a counter-drive with its president Sonia Gandhi taking a swipe at the Modi government, saying the Mahatma would have been pained by what has happened in India over the last few years.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the "Gandhi Vichar Samagam" event at Gyan Bhawan in Patna.
UP legislature holds special session on Mahatma's anniversary, oppn boycotts
The special 36-hour session of the UP legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary got underway on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flaying the opposition's decision to boycott proceedings as not only an "insult" to the Father of the Nation but also a "contempt" of the House.
The simultaneous sessions of the state assembly and legislative council begun at 11 am and will continue till Thursday night without a break.
"I am astonished that the opposition, which had in an all-party meeting agreed to discuss issues concerning the poor, has boycotted proceedings. The opposition's decision to stay away from constructive discussion to form a concrete policy for development is not only an insult to Mahatma Gandhi but also a contempt of the House," he said addressing the state assembly.
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress ‘padyatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ‘padayatra’ to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometers away.
On Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, telling his story in six languages from the Northeast
This month MahatmaGandhi’s story will be told in a range of tribal languages from the Northeast — in Adi, Apatani, Miju-Mishmi, Nocte and Nishi spoken in Arunachal Pradesh, and Bodo from Assam. Read more
Mahatma Gandhi firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action: RSS
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Mahatma Gandhi firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action. "Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat, firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action, had set an example for all through his life. We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life.-Mohanji Bhagwat," RSS tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress 'padyatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'. Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march. A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march. The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.
Mahatma Gandhi @ 150: Ram Rajya and how it became the only Hindi film Bapu ever saw
Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 also marks 76 years since Vijay Bhatt’s Ram Rajya was released to packed houses all over India. A milestone in my grandfather’s career also goes down in history as the only Hindi film to have been seen by Mahatma Gandhi in his lifetime. Vijay Bhatt first met with Gandhiji in the late 1930s on a trip to Valsad with his friends. When Gandhiji learned that he was a filmmaker, he asked, “Why don’t you make a film on Narsi Mehta?” Narsi Mehta was a poet saint of Gujarat. His bhajan “Vaishnav jan to tene re kahiye je…” was Gandhiji’s favourite. Read More
PM Modi, OM Birla, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kejriwal pay floral tributes to Bapu at Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Gulam Nabi Azad also present. (Express photos by Neeraj Priyadarshi)
See photos | India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to the Mahatma
It’s the 150th birth anniversary of The Mahatma and celebrations are being held across the country and the world. See pictures here
Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah during 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi: Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world.
Several events are taking place across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti
On the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti, several events are taking place across the country. While Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off 'Fit India Plog run,'- a trash-collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium where Wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present, 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' was conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project,' today. Also, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission & launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles yesterday, on the eve of #GandhiJayanti.
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administers cleanliness oath in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on Gandhi Jayanti, today.
P Chidambaram pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary
Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted: "I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following on October 2, 2019: Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. My salutations and homage to the Great Soul. The evolution and history of homo sapiens until the end of the 19th century was largely a story of enslavement. Might was right and ‘King can do no wrong’. The seeds of democracy flowered only in the 20th century bringing the hope of liberty and equality to hundreds of countries and millions of people. The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country - Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States. Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."
The many notoriously reticent descendants of the Mahatma
In the 150th year of Gandhi’s birth, as Mahatma the icon gets pressed into service once again, the burden of legacy sits lightly on Bhattacharjee’s frail shoulders. To her, he is simply Bapu. “When I was in college, nobody made a big deal of my Gandhi connection. Later, when I wondered why, I realised I was only a product of those times. The entire country was involved in the freedom movement and all those girls came from one political flow or the other. It’s not as if I was something special,” says Bhattacharjee, who later married Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharjee, whom she met during her years in Santiniketan. Read More
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. "On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred, " he tweeted.
By writing him letters, students from a university imagine a Gandhi for the here and now
“Dear Gandhiji, I (would) like to apologise to you…we have failed you. Violence is all I see when I open my eyes… My soul cries for my brothers and sisters of Kashmir who have suffered ever since the formation of free India… ” reads a letter written to Mahatma Gandhi by a student of the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Baroda, as part of a contest hosted by the MSU to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Titled “Dear Gandhi” and held at the faculty of arts on September 4, the contest saw 100-odd students pour their hearts out to Bapu in inland letters written by hand. Read More
More than ever we need a Mahatma Gandhi today
Being Gandhi is an urgent book, not because the anniversary of 150 years of Gandhi is coming up. But because, more than ever, we need Gandhi today. We need his thoughts, his activism, his principles. Most of all, we need his courage to stand up for what he believed. Stand up in the face of criticism and worse. We need Gandhi today because we need to relearn that courage of conviction. Read More