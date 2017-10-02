Gandhi Jayanti 2017 LIVE updates: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2017 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti 2017 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The prime minister, earlier, shared a video on Twitter with audio clippings from his past speeches in which he recalled Gandhi’s legacy. “I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world,” PM Modi tweeted.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also reached Rajghat to pay their respects to Gandhi. Singh also paid tributes at Lal Bahadur Shastri’s memorial at Vijay Ghat on October 2.

8:25 am: President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 which marks his birth anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi on Monday.

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Raj ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes to Gandhi in Delhi.

7:45am: Former Prime Minister Manmohan reached Raj Ghat on Monday along with veteran BJP leader L K Advani to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid tributes to Shastri at his memorial at Vijay Ghat.

7:35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Modi said, “Remebering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti.” He shared a video featuring snippets from his past speeches in which he had recalled Shastri’s slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan’.

गांधी जयंती पर बापू को शत्-शत् नमन! I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world. pic.twitter.com/NFUHMLVCxo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

7:30 am: “I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter along with the video clip featuring clippings of his past speeches, in which he had recalled Gandhi’s ideals.

