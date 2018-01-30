Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy under stress and duress, says great grandson

The great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, on Tuesday said the ideology and philosophy laid down by the father of the nation was under stress and duress, reported PTI. He was speaking after visiting an exhibition titled ‘Gandhi Smriti and Darshan’, organised by the ruling CPI(M) led LDF government here on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 70th death anniversary.
“It is a commendable attempt to keep alive the ideology and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi among our people, particularly at a time when his ideology and philosophy was under so much stress and duress,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He also congratulated the government for organising the exhibition titled “My life is my message”.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi has larger significance at a time “when intolerance and communalism is emerging in the country in new forms.” “Let not the killers of Gandhi possess him”, Vijayan said in a Facebook post. Vijayan also said the father of the nation had resisted people who wanted to build a nation on the basis of religion.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 30, 2018 at 8:07 pmMahatma Gandhi's ideology was the correct one for India to practice. It stood good then and it does now too. And will always be, as far as India is concerned. Politics today, considers only of three things, ie money, vote and self promotion. Welfare of the common people has no place in it, except in words. If all the big money which is utilized for publicity, is spent on the poor, homeless and hungry people, and minimum facility provided to those unfortunate Indians, it would have automatically generated respect for the current regime and they did not have to belittle other parties to gain support from the mass. And it was the right path---Reply
- Jan 30, 2018 at 8:00 pmThe Gandhian legacy is eternal as it is predicated on harmony, unity and rationality without which humanity cannot survive. Mankind can live without war .... But mankind cannot live without peace. Gandhiji was an ambassador of peace and tolerance.Reply
- Jan 30, 2018 at 7:57 pmKya log ho yaar tum log, jo bhi Idea batao, firangi log aake karenge, humare hi desh me ? kitna corruption bhar gaya hai , kitna hara hua bana diya hai ghooskhori ne ? khud se kuch karne ki soch hi nahi sakate, tum log ? kyun nahi kar sakate tum log khud se ? Sarkar kyun madad nahi kar rahi ?Reply
- Jan 30, 2018 at 7:56 pmThe MAHATMA IDEOLOGY is NOT an ORIGINAL IDEOLOGY propounded by Mr Gandhi but an ADAPTATION of the more than 2000 year old BUDDHIST and JAIN IDEOLOGY of India which stressed on AHIMSA, SELF SACRIFICE and NOBLE LIVING. ............... BUDDHISM and JAINISM were subsumed by the VIOLENCE of the period as it was too ADVANCED for the period it was propagated. .................. The RELEVANCE of these most PEACEFUL RELIGIONS has gained importance in the present world and if all followers of all RELIGIONS CONVERT to BUDDHISM and JAINISM, this world will certainly become a more peaceful place.Reply