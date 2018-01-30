Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy under stress and duress, says great grandson

Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo) Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo)

The great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, on Tuesday said the ideology and philosophy laid down by the father of the nation was under stress and duress, reported PTI. He was speaking after visiting an exhibition titled ‘Gandhi Smriti and Darshan’, organised by the ruling CPI(M) led LDF government here on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 70th death anniversary.

“It is a commendable attempt to keep alive the ideology and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi among our people, particularly at a time when his ideology and philosophy was under so much stress and duress,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He also congratulated the government for organising the exhibition titled “My life is my message”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi has larger significance at a time “when intolerance and communalism is emerging in the country in new forms.” “Let not the killers of Gandhi possess him”, Vijayan said in a Facebook post. Vijayan also said the father of the nation had resisted people who wanted to build a nation on the basis of religion.

