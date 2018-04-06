Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court order vindicates our stand of Savarkar’s innocence, says trust

Referring to the recent Supreme Court order dismissing demands for a reinvestigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Abhinav Bharat and Swatantra Veer Savarkar National Memorial, a trust run by Savarkar followers, said Thursday that the SC order vindicated their stance of Savarkar’s innocence.

Armed with the order, Dr Pankaj Phadnis, who had filed a PIL seeking reinvestigation in the SC, said he would now demand that Savarkar’s name be included in the schedule to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

“Savarkar’s alleged involvement in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi has been a focal point of intense public debate and differences. This order will put to rest this debate and have far-reaching political, social and historical implications in times to come,” said Phadnis. The SC order has said, “The submission of the petitioner that Savarkar has been held guilty for the murder of Gandhiji is misplaced.” Phadnis, who in 2001 set up Abhinav Bharat, a charitable trust, had also sought review of the Kapur Commission’s finding that mentioned Savarkar’s involvement in the murder conspiracy. “The SC said that it ‘is a general observation probably made since Godse and others found to have associated with Savarkar. It can’t have the effect of overturning of the finding of the criminal court which acquitted Savarkar’,” he added.

