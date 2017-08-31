Gambling racket busted at MBD Radisson Blu in Ludhiana; 32 arrested; owner, managers booked

The police team also seized the walkie talkie sets from the security guards of the hotel during the raid so that information cannot be passed on to the suspects. (Representational image) The police team also seized the walkie talkie sets from the security guards of the hotel during the raid so that information cannot be passed on to the suspects. (Representational image)

In a major crackdown on gambling activities in the city, the Ludhiana police conducted a raid at MBD Radisson Blu- a high-end hotel on Ferozepur road Wednesday and arrested 32 persons including the hotel manager. FIR has been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station under the sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC and sections 13, 3 and 67 of The Public Gambling Act. The police team also seized the walkie talkie sets from the security guards of the hotel during the raid so that information cannot be passed on to the suspects.

Among the arrested are businessmen, property dealers and traders from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kapurthala. Police have also recovered Rs 34 lakh in cash, 40 mobile phones, and three luxury vehicles. Ludhiana police commissioner RN Dhoke addressing a press conference said that the hotel owner. Arinder Chakarvarti, on duty manager, has also been booked in the FIR and further probe is on.

Dhoke added that a police team led by ADCP Surendra Lamba raided room number 833 on the eighth floor where the suspects were found gambling. They were caught red-handed and were arrested.

He further said, that the hotel room was booked by Joginder Singh, resident of Model Town in Ludhiana, who submitted his ID proof. “Those entering the hotel for gambling also used to give their mobile phone numbers to the security guards at the entrance and bribe them. They were told to call them immediately if there is any clue of police raid,” said Dhoke.

Dhoke added, that the hotel was providing all facilities including food and liquor to the suspects in the room itself. “They were being provided with every facility in the room including liquor which shows that the racket was running in connivance with the hotel staff and managers. We have booked the owners too. We have also received other complaints about illegal activities running from this hotel. We will probe that too,” said Dhoke.

