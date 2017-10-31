Galvalume sheets case: Haryana panel gives clean chit to Ashok Khemka

Whistle blower IAS officer Ashok Khemka Whistle blower IAS officer Ashok Khemka

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) on Monday gave a clean chit to senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the purchase of galvalume sheets by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) during Khemka’s tenure in the year 2009.

Speaking to The Indian Express, committee chairman Moolchand Sharma confirmed that that they had dropped the para regarding charges against Khemka. The HSWC had given the orders to use trussless galvalume sheet roofing for food storage godowns, replacing the traditional asbestos cement sheets in the year 2009, when Khemka was Managing Director of the Corporation.

Sharma further said that no loss was caused to the government because of the purchase orders. Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, Sharma added, purchased the galvalume sheets at higher rates than Haryana. “Now, even HAFED has given purchase order to the same company (which was named in the Khemka case),” he said.

HAFED is a state-controlled cooperative body for procurement of wheat, paddy and other agricultural products apart from marketing of these products. In early 2014, state’s then Congress government had even considered a CBI probe, alleging irregularities in the galvalume case. Since a repeat special audit was already ordered into the same allegations, hence the then government had decided to await the audit findings of Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) before ordering CBI probe. Now, the Vidhan Sabha Committee has taken a call on the observations of the CAG audit report into the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App